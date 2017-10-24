CAPITAL MARKET JOB | Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Recruiting for Market Support Analyst

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Market Support Analyst

Location: Lagos

Division: Market Operations & Technology Division

Department: Market Operations Department

Report To: Operations Manager

Grade: Executive Assistant – Officer

Estimated Date of Resumption: Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Job Summary

The incumbent will be responsible for assisting in translating the Exchange’s vision into a technical vision and supporting the team members in delivery as it relates to the trading floor.

The incumbent will possess a proven track record in designing, building and supporting a world class technical infrastructure and applications services in a secure manner with maximum uptime and in line with best practice principles.

Key Responsibilities

The successful candidate will have a solid technical background and will be technically sound ‘on the ball’ with the ability to get ‘hands-on’ where required, but also able to manage a team of support staffs based on robust processes and communicate effectively at middle management levels to explain technical issues.

The incumbent will be strategically minded, with ability to help identify new/emerging technology options and have robust technical project delivery skills to support complex and highly visible technology change projects.

Assist in driving the formulation of the technology strategy. Supports its execution, working in close collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders.

Build, retain and motivate a best in class support team across all the main trading floors and oversee associated changes.

Ensure the Exchange operates a high availability, robust and high permanent technology infrastructure and services, visible to both internal and external (remote traders) stakeholders.

Identify and manage strategic supplier relationships to augment internal and strategic capabilities, whilst ensuring a high level of service delivery supporting the organization.

Assist the support lead to manage and deliver the technology services in line with global best practices for infrastructure.

The Market Support Analyst will be expected to have skills, knowledge and experience on the following areas: Hands-on current and expertise in at least two technical disciplines (networks, OS, hardware, technology quality assurance, and telecoms), knowledge of information security principles and application.

Quality management. Knowledge management.

Supplier/Purchasing management.

Entrepreneurially minded.

Pro-activeness in addressing any service / quality issues and deviations from plan.

Network Diagrams interpretation.

Network security.

Printers installation/repairs.

Use of Network tools like; insertion tools crimping tools, Network tester and others.

Design and implement a medium Local area network.

Have ideas on Cisco switches and routers basic configurations.

The Market Support Analyst has considerable freedom to act in order to deliver services required for the provision of an efficient and effective operation.

He/She will be expected to work to a high level of technical standard, accuracy and lead by example.

Ability to deal with uncertain business and technology challenges that may arise within the trading floor.

Assist in managing and be accountable for dependencies, exceptions, slippage, issues and priorities.

Assist in managing and be accountable for the management of opportunities including the development of contingency plans.

The Market Support Analyst will be expected to assist in planning delivery of appropriate services and solutions to meet overall service office objectives often against tight time, financial or resource constraints.

Ensure all changes are well tested and managed in a controlled manner with full rollback plans.

Work with stakeholders and suppliers to develop strategic solution options, resourcing options and delivery plans.

Adhere and make sure that change controls are put in places where changes are to be effected.

The Market Support Analyst will be expected to have excellent communication skills and experience in working with stake holders and other members of the broker dealers’ community in the business.

Communication and visibility of all critical issues and their status and service restore plans.

Communicate the technology improvement plans to internal and external stakeholders.

Leadership. The Incumbent will need to be an effective team leader to help create effective, informed and highly motivated team(s) focused on delivery.

Ensure the coherence of the service, technical project(s), dependencies and conflicts and develop and maintain the appropriate environment to support all areas involved in the delivery.

Influence, inspire and support cross functional project teams at any available opportunity.

Support transformational technology initiatives. People Management and Development.

The incumbent will need good people skills including: the ability to create clarity of roles and responsibilities for members of the team and assist in achieving the results, Maintain relationships with the overall team, Business team(s) and stakeholders, Manage conflicts and dependencies across teams and wider stakeholder group. Financial Control.

The incumbent will be expected to work within the budget for their department and ensure monitoring and management of spend as it applies to his team and services This will cover the following activities: Development of a robust business case for the programme(s) and re-forecast value creation where necessary, Facilitate a process for ensuring regular tracking and management of costs, Review of cost anomalies or over-spend upward within the service and line management in a timely fashion, Negotiate optimum prices with suppliers whilst ensuring sound service levels.

Ensure service availability for trading activities on the Trading floors. Regular and effective communication of deliverables and key issues, and tracking to stakeholders.

Technical assistances to the branches.

Effective conflict resolution. Build and manage credibility with stakeholders and the team.

Assist in building a dependable team.

Ensure that Facilities in the trading floors work optimally. Provide E2E technology integration from clients to brokers and dealing members of the exchange.

Ensure appropriate technologies to re-engineer the business processes are identified, implemented and maintained.

Continually supporting the training of other team members to become self-sufficient

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 2 years working experience in a similar position.

B.Sc degree/HND or Equivalent in Engineering discipline, Mathematics or Physics/Electronics will be a distinct advantage.

Solid technical track record in supporting and implementing technology infrastructures and or applications is essential.

Networking (switching/routing) experience will be a distinct advantage.

Experience on at least one core technical disciplines (e.g., Networks, Server hardware and Operating Systems etc.,) at a ‘hands-on’ level is essential.

Experience with managing team members of support staff in a business critical service environment.

Technical certifications in networking technologies will be an added advantage.

Ability to demonstrate a track record of delivering complex business critical change.

Experience in managing/working with senior stakeholders is an added advantage

Functional Competencies:

Desktop Engineering and Support

Emerging Technologies

Network Planning and Design

Server Administration

Server Desk and Incident Management

Stakeholder Management

Microsoft Office Packages

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Problem Solving

Team Work

Time Management

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



How to Apply

