Canada Updates Guidelines for Post-Graduation Work Permit

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announces updated guidelines for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP). Starting November 1, international graduates will encounter new requirements tied to their fields of study to qualify for the PGWP.

These changes aim to align the work permit process with Canada’s labor market needs, ensuring that the program effectively supports employers and the economy.

Eligible Fields of Study

The new PGWP eligibility criteria focus on specific fields that align with the Express Entry categories introduced in 2023. These fields include:

Agriculture and Agri-Food

Healthcare

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

Trade

Transport

Each field is classified using the Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP), a system similar to the National Occupation Classification (NOC) used for job categorization. Examples of eligible programs include:

Agriculture and Agri-Food : Agricultural business management (CIP 01.0101), animal health (CIP 01.0903)

: Agricultural business management (CIP 01.0101), animal health (CIP 01.0903) Healthcare : Exercise physiology (CIP 26.0908), physical therapy assistant (CIP 51.0806)

: Exercise physiology (CIP 26.0908), physical therapy assistant (CIP 51.0806) STEM : Computer programming (CIP 11.0201), chemical engineering (CIP 14.0701)

: Computer programming (CIP 11.0201), chemical engineering (CIP 14.0701) Trade : Electrician (CIP 46.0302), plumbing technology (CIP 46.0503)

: Electrician (CIP 46.0302), plumbing technology (CIP 46.0503) Transport: Air traffic controller (CIP 49.0105), truck driver (CIP 49.0205)

The IRCC encourages graduates to visit its website for a full list of eligible programs.

Confirming Eligibility

To verify program eligibility, international graduates can follow these steps:

Visit the Statistics Canada webpage for the 2021 CIP. Use the search bar to enter relevant keywords for their program or browse through field links. Access sub-categories related to their field. Select the appropriate sub-category to view detailed program information.

This process helps graduates confirm their eligibility for the PGWP based on their educational credentials.

New Language Requirements

Alongside field of study criteria, the IRCC introduces language requirements for PGWP applicants, varying by level of education:

University Degrees (Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctoral) : A minimum of Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 7 in English or NCLC 7 in French across all language areas.

: A minimum of Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 7 in English or NCLC 7 in French across all language areas. Other University Programs : Same language requirements, focused on eligible fields of study.

: Same language requirements, focused on eligible fields of study. College or Non-University Programs: Must achieve CLB 5 in English or NCLC 5 in French across all areas, along with graduation from an eligible program.

International students taking the NCLC test can find accredited centers through government-recognized organizations like the Centre for Canadian Language Benchmarks.

Graduates applying for a PGWP before November 1 do not need to meet the new field of study criteria but must comply with existing language requirements.