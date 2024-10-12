Ogun State Launches Construction Of Gateway Inland Dry Port In Ewekoro

The Ogun State Government kicks off the construction of the Gateway Inland Dry Port in Itori, Ewekoro. The groundbreaking ceremony takes place with Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in attendance.

Oyetola highlights that the Inland Dry Port aims to become a vital logistics hub, enhancing the flow of goods throughout Nigeria. The project is projected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs, while reducing congestion at major seaports like Apapa and Tin Can Island.

“This initiative lays the groundwork for a logistics center that streamlines the movement of goods across the country,” Oyetola states. He adds that it will attract investments, fostering regional development that benefits Ogun State and beyond.

The minister emphasizes that the project aligns with the administration’s goals of promoting innovation and economic growth. Inland dry ports provide a faster, more efficient alternative for transporting goods, relieving pressure on Lagos’ coastal seaports and supporting the national economy.

Governor Dapo Abiodun points out that the Gateway Inland Dry Port signifies a major step in Ogun State’s evolution into a logistics and industrial hub. He asserts that the project will bolster development within the state and serve as a critical transport and logistics center for Nigeria, facilitating goods movement regionally and nationally.

“This development transforms Ogun into a leading logistics and commercial center in Nigeria and West Africa,” Abiodun remarks, noting the port’s potential to impact regional trade positively.

He also highlights the strategic location of the port in Kajola, Itori, as essential for boosting industrial activity and manufacturing in Ogun State. Upon completion, the facility is expected to improve Ogun’s standing on the ease-of-doing-business index, attracting both local and international investments.

The governor reiterates his administration’s dedication to industrialization and economic growth, emphasizing that the Gateway Inland Dry Port will create jobs, attract investments, and benefit the region as a whole.