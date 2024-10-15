CAF Removes Nigeria, Libya AFCON Qualifier

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has delisted the second leg of the current 2025 African Cup of Nations qualification between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya’s Mediterranean Knights.

The game was originally set for 8 p.m. in Libya, after the first leg on Friday at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles defeated the Mediterranean Knights by a single goal in the final minute of the game. However, the return leg has sparked controversy as Super Eagles players and officials recounted their over 14-hour agony at the Libyan airport, which led to their return home.

Meanwhile, CAF announced it has initiated a probe into the event after the Libya Football Federation claimed sabotage and threatened legal action against Nigeria. The African football body further updated games that would be played on Tuesday without including the Libya versus Nigeria game on its X handle.

Details later…