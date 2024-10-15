Kamala Harris Criticizes Trump In Pennsylvania As US Election Race Boils Up

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has sharply criticized her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, accusing him of being a danger to democracy as both held competing rallies in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.

On Monday evening, Harris addressed supporters in Erie, while Trump hosted a town hall in Oaks, a suburb near Philadelphia. Harris warned the crowd that a second Trump presidency would pose significant risks to the country. “Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged,” she said, referencing his recent remarks suggesting the U.S. faces an internal threat.

Trump has ramped up his fiery rhetoric as the November 5 election approaches, using language that critics argue dehumanizes immigrants. He also hinted at the need for military action to combat what he referred to as “enemies from within.”

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Trump expressed concerns about potential Election Day unrest, stating, “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within. We have some very bad people, radical left lunatics.” He further suggested that military forces, including the National Guard, could be deployed to maintain order if needed.

Trump has previously used social media to share content portraying his political opponents as traitors, implying they should face military tribunals. For years, Democrats have portrayed Trump as a threat to American democracy, especially after the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election results.

President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, labeled Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement as extremist, arguing that it stands in opposition to democratic values.

Despite these concerns, polls suggest the race between Harris and Trump remains exceptionally close, with less than a month to go before the election.

Harris has intensified her outreach efforts, focusing on key Democratic constituencies such as Black men and Arab and Muslim Americans, who have shown declining enthusiasm for her campaign. At her rally, she played clips of Trump’s controversial comments, warning voters of the dangers of another Trump term.

“He sees anyone who disagrees with him or refuses to submit to his will as an enemy of the country,” Harris stated.

Polling averages show Harris with a slim lead of less than 1% in Pennsylvania, a critical state in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, at his town hall in Oaks, Trump reiterated his promise to boost U.S. oil drilling, a move he claims will reduce energy costs despite domestic production already being at record levels. “We’re going to drill, baby, drill,” Trump said. “We’ll have so much energy, and we’re going to bring prices down.”

During the event, medical emergencies in the crowd briefly interrupted Trump’s remarks. He requested that the song “Ave Maria” be played, and afterward, referred to those affected as “patriots.” He added, “We love them. And because of them, we ended up with some great music, right?”