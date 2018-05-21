Business & Economy | Procurement of Cleaning And Janitorial Services for The African Development Bank

Overview

AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

NIGERIA COUNTRY DEPARTMENT (RDNG)

PROCUREMENT NOTICE

PROVISION OF CLEANING AND JANITORIAL SERVICES

ADB/RFP/RDNG/2018/003 – PROCUREMENT OF CLEANING AND JANITORIAL SERVICES FOR THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK AT THE NIGERIA COUNTRY DEPARTMENT, ABUJA

The African Development Bank (hereafter designated as “the Bank”) is desirous to secure the services as per above listed tender for its Country Department based in Abuja, Nigeria. Only legally registered companies that have competency, capacity and skills to carry out these activities are invited to bid.

(1) The bid documents are on the Bank’s website, http://www.afdb.org/en/about-us/corporateprocurement/procurementnotices/current-solicitations/.

Bidders may also make enquiries from Tender_RDNG@AFDB.ORG should they encounter some problems with downloading or printing of the same bid documents. On all communications Bidders should state the bid number and its nomenclature.

(2) The pre-bid meeting and site visit shall be on 28th May, 2018 at 10:00am at 1521, Cadastral Zone A0, Off Memorial Close, Beside Silverbird Galleria, Central Business District, Abuja.

(3) The Closing date for this bid is 6th June, 2018 at 3:00pm of local time in Nigeria. It is the responsibility of the Bidders to ensure that the bids reach and arrive at the Bank’s office on time, as proof of timely mailing will not be considered by the Bank.

(4) The sealed bids should be deposited in the tender box installed in the Bank’s premises lobby and should be registered by the Security Personnel of the Bank. The Bank’s office premises and postal address is 1521 Cadastral Zone A0, Off Memorial Close, Beside Silverbird Galleria, Central Business District, Abuja.

(5) Bidders must originate from the Bank’s member countries, list of which is provided at http://www.afdb.org/en/about-us/members/ and the list is also on the bid document.

(6) Submission may be made by hand or by registered mail or courier and late bids shall be rejected.