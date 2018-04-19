BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Professional Development Administrator at McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm that serves private and public companies, governments, not-for-profits and non-governmental organizations. We have 30 industry and functional practices and six new client service areas, including McKinsey Solutions and McKinsey Implementation.

Our more than 9,000 consultants and 2,000 knowledge professionals speak nearly 130 languages and work in 107 locations in more than 60 countries. They hail from all backgrounds including medicine, engineering, civil service, entrepreneurship, science, business, professional athletics, art, and linguistics.

Job Title: Professional Development Administrator

Location: Lagos



What You’ll Do

You will administer the staffing process – how we assign consultants to client teams – by collecting consultant availability and client project information.

You will also maintain relevant databases and records, assisting in preparing staffing related report and analysis.

Furthermore, you’ll schedule in-house training and activities as well as administer other professional development processes as relevant.

Who You’ll Work With

You’ll work in our Lagos office as part of our Professional Development team. The team leads the professional development related processes and activities in the Lagos office, including how consultants are assigned to client projects.

You will work closely with the Professional Development manager, consultants and senior leadership while in this role.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

1 -2 years administrative experience in corporate or professional service environment

Basic business knowledge; solid understanding of people processes

Outstanding verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational and administrative skills

High level of drive and initiative

Attention to detail

Ability to prioritize and manage simple tasks

Flexibility to work outside normal business hours as needed

Experience with office management software like MS Office (MS Excel and MS Word, specifically)

Problem solving attitude

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY