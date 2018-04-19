TRAVEL JOB | Graduate Social Media Officer at Aspom Travel Agency

Aspom Travel Agency is a great travel deal company incorporated on the 2nd of February 2012 to provide support to people who wants to travel to any country in the world and also helps companies who wants to organize a group tour for their staffs without stress.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Social Media Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Report on web traffic from all social media.

Build and support SEO strategies, including optimizing keywords in content marketing projects.

Coordinate with the Marketing department to design advertising campaigns.

Identify habits of our online customers and suggest ways to reach a broader audience.

Maintain a cohesive strategy across all platforms to increase our brand awareness.

Ensure timely responses to customers and followers’ queries and comments.

Advise other employees on their social media activity (e.g. how to respond to comments and questions by customers and what to share on personal or company accounts).

Research how emerging social networks and features can benefit our company.

Provides contents for the week to be designed and advertised.

Update our social media platforms , when necessary

Training and Knowledge

Coaching skills

Good written and oral English language skills

Good PC skills include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet.

Minimum of 2 years work experience as a Social Media Analyst, Social Media Coordinator or similar role.

Hands-on experience with social media platforms and digital marketing campaigns.

In-depth understanding of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics.

Experience with social media management tools.

Familiarity with online content (experience with WordPress and content management systems is preferred)

Ability to identify target audience preferences and trends

Excellent communication skills.

Time management and multitasking skills.

Additional qualifications in digital technologies or social media management is a plus.

Requirements

HND/B.Sc

1-2 years experience

Successful candidate must live in Lagos.

With ability to work under pressure and to short lead times and working on own initiatives.

Application Closing Date

30th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:recruitment@aspomtravel.com