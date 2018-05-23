Business & Economy | Invitation To Tender for Consultancy Services for Ease of Doing Business In Nigeria

Overview

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY, TRADE AND INVESTMENT

OLD FEDERAL SECRETARIAT, AREA I, GARKI, ABUJA

INVITATION TO TENDER FOR CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR EASE OF DOING BUSINESS IN NIGERIA

INTRODUCTION

(1) The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment hereby invites interested and competent consulting Firms for tendering of the three under listed consulting Services:

LOT 1: SME E- Services Portal in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) and its Parastatals

Lot 2: Improving the Image and Business Environment in Nigeria:

Lot 3: Consultancy Services for intellectual Property (IP) Technical Advisory Service and Programme Management on the Revamping of the Commercial Law Department Operations

SCOPE OF WORK:

The detailed Scope of Work will be provided in the tender Document

TENDER REQUIREMENTS

(i) Evidence of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); and

(ii) Evidence of current Tax Clearance Certificate that; Tax Clearance Certificate covering assessment for 2013, 2016 & 20 17

(iii) Evidence of registration with Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria

(iv) Evidence of compliance with the Pension Reform Act 2004 for companies having five members of staff or more.

(v) Company Current Audited Accounts for the last three years (2015, 2016, and 2017)

(vi) Company profile with evidence of experience of experience in similar jobs.

(vii) Certificate of compliance with Sections (1-3) of the Industrial Training Fund Amendment Act.

(viii) Evidence of Registration with Bureau of Public Procurement

(ix) Evidence of financial Capabilities and banking support (Bank Reference)

COLLECTION OF BID DOCUMENTS

Interested consulting firms are to collect the bid documents from the office of the Head of Procurement, Block G Room II Federal Ministry of Industry. Trade and Investment Old Federal Secretariat, Area 1, Garki, Abuja with a pay slip of payment of non-refundable tee of N50,000.00 (Fifty thousand Nairn) Only per lot.

SUBMISSION OF TENDER DOCUMENT

Completed technical and financial bid document must be in two (2) separate envelopes each appropriately labeled and sealer The two envelopes should be enclosed in a lager envelopes should be enclosed in a lager for submission and addressed to:

The Head of Procurement

Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment

Block G. Room 111

Old Federal Secretariat

Area I, Garki –Abuja.

Not later than on Friday 25th May, 2018. All bids will be opened at 1:00pm on Friday 25th May, 2018 in the Ministry’s Conference room, Block G in the presence of bidders or their representatives.

NOTE:

All documents submitted will be subjected to proper security checks by the relevant agencies:

Late submission will not be entertained

Signed:

Permanent Secretary

Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment