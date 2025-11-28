Sophia Momodu Says She Has Received No Child Support From Davido

Singer Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu, has opened up about her ongoing responsibility for their daughter, Imade Adeleke, revealing that she has not received any child support from the music star.

Addressing what she described as false narratives about her daughter’s well-being, Sophia shared in a detailed Instagram story on Wednesday that she has been solely providing for Imade for the past five years.

“I have not received any child support from Davido, but our child knows no lack. She’s growing in a safe and loving environment, and she is very happy,” Sophia wrote.

While affirming that Imade maintains a healthy relationship with both parents, Sophia urged social media users to refrain from involving her child in fabricated online stories.

The statement comes in the wake of criticism suggesting that Sophia had prevented Imade from attending Davido’s 33rd birthday celebration in Atlanta earlier this month.