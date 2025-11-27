African Aviation Outlook Strong But Held Back By Policy Gaps, Vivajets CEO Says

Vivajets, a business aviation company, has expressed confidence in the long-term prospects of Africa’s aviation sector even as policy and structural barriers continue to slow its growth.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Chukwuerika Achum, made the remarks at the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS 2025) in Morocco. The summit brought together more than 1,000 leaders from the financial industry, including bankers, insurers and policymakers, to discuss ways to strengthen the pan-African financial services landscape.

Achum acknowledged improvements in technology and regional cooperation within the aviation sector. However, he said the industry cannot make meaningful progress without policy harmonisation, regulatory clarity and stronger financial trust among African operators.

He noted that the sector still struggles with complex regulations, visa restrictions and low trust in business transactions.

“The trust currency is very low in Africa. While European operators receive 30-day credit terms, African operators are required to pay upfront. That imbalance speaks for itself,” Achum said.

He also criticised the visa barriers faced by African airline crews despite Annex 9 of the International Civil Aviation Organization which provides facilitation for crew movement.

“Despite global aviation standards, Nigerian crews still need visas to enter countries such as Morocco. There is no clear explanation for this requirement,” he said.

Achum further highlighted inconsistent regulatory processes, including delayed landing and overflight permits, high insurance premiums and unfavourable currency conversions that increase operational costs.

“Intra-African flights still face 72-hour landing permits without clear criteria, extra insurance premiums on African-based aircraft and currency conversions that make us pay twice,” he said.

He called for unified aviation reforms supported by governments, regulators and financial institutions. He said that standardising aviation regulations, improving insurance capacity and simplifying cross-border payments would boost efficiency and improve competitiveness.

“Africa’s skies should connect us, not divide us. We have the people, the planes and the passion. What we need now is trust, coordination and the courage to reform,” he said.