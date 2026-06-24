Windsor film festival to spotlight Nollywood talent

Key points

Windsor International Black Film Festival to feature Nollywood-focused programmes in 2026

Festival will host Nollywood Micro Section and The Actors Market Place

Initiative is a collaboration between WIBFF and the Actors Guild of Nigeria

Programme aims to connect Nigerian actors with international industry stakeholders

Organisers say event will create opportunities for casting, co-productions and partnerships

Main story

Organisers of the Windsor International Black Film Festival (WIBFF) in Ontario, Canada, have announced plans to showcase Nigerian actors and filmmakers during the 2026 edition of the festival.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a media conference in Enugu by the Festival Director and President of WIBFF, Dr Queen Eghujovbo. Represented by festival coordinator Prince Alexander Nwokeabia, Eghujovbo said the festival would feature a Nollywood Micro Section and The Actors Market Place (TAMP) during the Aug. 13–16 event.

She described the initiative as a major collaboration between WIBFF and the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), designed to promote African cinema, celebrate Black excellence and create opportunities for Africans and people of African descent globally. According to her, TAMP will serve as an international platform to showcase the talents and achievements of Nigerian actors before casting directors, producers, distributors, talent agents and other industry stakeholders from different parts of the world.

Eghujovbo said the festival remained committed to strengthening ties between Africa and the global Black community through storytelling, collaboration and cultural exchange. She added that the platform would allow Nigerian actors and filmmakers to engage international markets, explore co-production opportunities and build long-term professional relationships.

Speaking at the event, Chief Steve Eboh, Festival Director of the AGN International Festival, said the initiative marked another step in expanding the global reach of Nigerian actors and the Nollywood industry. The National Vice President of the AGN, Mr Chukwudike Anigbo, also encouraged actors and filmmakers to take advantage of the opportunity to gain international exposure and industry experience.

The issues

International exposure for Nigerian actors and filmmakers

Expansion of Nollywood’s global presence

Cross-border film collaborations and co-productions

Talent discovery and international representation

Cultural exchange through film and storytelling

What’s being said

“TAMP has been specially designed as an international platform to showcase the talents, creativity, and professional achievements of Nigerian actors before a global audience.” — Dr Queen Eghujovbo, Festival Director and President of WIBFF, on the objective of the initiative.

“As one of North America’s leading festivals dedicated to Black and African storytelling, WIBFF remains committed to building bridges between Africa and the global Black community.” — Eghujovbo, on the festival’s role in fostering global collaboration.

“WIBFF recognised Nollywood as a major force in global cinema and was honoured to provide a platform through which Nigerian actors and filmmakers could engage international markets, explore co-production opportunities, secure representation, and establish lasting partnerships.” — Eghujovbo, on the significance of the partnership.

“This collaboration strengthens cultural exchange and reinforces the growing influence of Nollywood within the global entertainment industry.” — Chief Steve Eboh, Festival Director of the AGN International Festival.

Bottom line

The Windsor International Black Film Festival is creating a dedicated platform for Nollywood talent in its 2026 edition, offering Nigerian actors and filmmakers opportunities for international exposure, industry partnerships and global market access.