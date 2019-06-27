Buhari Swears-In RMAFC Board

Buhari Swears-In RMAFC Board

- June 27, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the board of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Thirty commissioners were inaugurated on Thursday by the President, with Mr Elias Mbam as the Chairman.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The RMAFC is the body responsible for preparing the formula for sharing revenues among the three tiers of government in the country.

The body is also responsible for fixing the remuneration of political office holders as well as monitoring the revenues accruing to the federation account from revenue-generating agencies.

