Buhari Positive Recent Defection Will Not Have Adverse Effect

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was confident that the defection 14 senators and 37 House of Representatives members from the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday will not harm the party.

A statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said Buhari, “expressed confidence that no harm or injury will be done to the party and its aspirations by the movements.”

The statement also said Buhari wished members of the National Assembly who defected from APC well, saying he remained committed to the values of democracy and freedom of choice.

“President Buhari wished all the decamped members the best in their future undertakings,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the president noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers of the APC had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads, and neither did he harbour anything against any of them.

It quoted him as saying, “As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues with their home states, especially on zoning which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies.”

The statement also said Buhari argued that the APC had done its best to halt the defections. He commended the leadership of the party for relentlessly working for its unity and ensuring success in the upcoming elections.

It added that Buhari assured members of the APC of his total support and urged party faithful not to despair but to rather see the defections as a seasonal occurrence that happens on election eve.