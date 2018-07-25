Bitcoin Price Trades at $8,043 to Reach Two-Month High

Bitcoin price is now trading above $8,000, a figure unseen in over 60 days.

The price of the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency spiked over $200 in the early trading hours of Tuesday (UTC) to hit a high of $8,043 (Bitfinex), a figure unseen since trading levels on May 22.

At press time, bitcoin is trading to the dollar at $8,018 after days of sustained momentum that sees the value of the cryptocurrency make gains after hitting a 2018-low of $5,755 on June 24, a month ago to the day.

As reported by CCN yesterday, the bullish sentiment follows breaking a major resistance level at $7,800 and it remains to be seen if bitcoin can find $8,000 as a key support level in the short-term.

Key to bitcoin’s resurgence is the uptick in daily trading volumes with data from Bitfinex showing over $350 million in the BTC/USD trading pair over a 24-hour period.

Bitcoin’s gains also coincide with its dominance in market capitalization across the cryptocurrency ecosystem, now standing at a new 2018-high of 47.5%. While bitcoin is still down over 50 percent from 2018’s high above $17,200 in January, its value has gained nearly 20% in a 7-day trading period.