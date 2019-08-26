Buhari Leaves for TICAD7 Holding in Japan

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28 to August 30.

This is the second time President will be participating in the in the International conference, having attended TICAD6 in Nairobi, Kenya, in August 2016.

Themed “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future,” the opening session of TICAD7 will be performed by the Japanese prime minister and host, Shinzo Abe.’’

According to a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, President Buhari would deliver Nigeria’s statement during Plenary Session three in which he will appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.

Adesina added that the president would attend a state banquet and also honour the invitation of Emperor Naruhito to a Tea Reception at the Imperial Palace, Tokyo.

The statement reads in part: “In addition to a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe, the President Buhari will also attend some side-events and meet chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with huge investments in Nigeria.’’

Formed in 1993, the now triennial TICAD, which has been convened alternately in Japan and Africa since TICAD6, according to the organizers, is the largest international conference held in Japan which “provides an open forum that generates innovative discussion among various stakeholders on African development.”