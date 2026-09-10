BUA, Cadbury, Nestle drag NGX index as investors sell

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 10, 2026

Key Points

Investors sold major stocks as they repositioned ahead of the Dangote Refinery IPO

NGX market capitalisation fell by ₦1.67 trillion to ₦157.05 trillion

All five major sectors closed lower, led by Industrial Goods and Insurance

Main Story

Profit-taking in BUA Cement, Cadbury Nigeria, Nestle Nigeria and other large-cap stocks pushed the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index lower on Wednesday, as investors repositioned portfolios ahead of the Dangote Refinery initial public offering.

The NGX All-Share Index fell by 2,579.01 points to close at 242,223.10, while total market capitalisation declined by ₦1.67 trillion to ₦157.05 trillion, according to market data cited in the report.

The decline extended the market’s retreat from the previous session, with selling pressure concentrated across medium- and large-cap stocks.

Stockbrokers said investors were adjusting their portfolios in anticipation of new investment opportunities associated with the planned Dangote Refinery listing next week. The shift has contributed to capital rotation away from some underperforming and heavily held equities.

Industrial Goods and Insurance recorded the largest sectoral declines. BUA Cement fell 10.00%, while Nigerian Breweries declined 9.76% and Nestle Nigeria dropped 6.51%. GTCO also declined by 1.31%.

Trading activity weakened during the session, with total trade volume and transaction value falling by 29.04% and 19.94%, respectively. About 534.45 million shares worth ₦22.28 billion changed hands in 46,943 deals.

Sterling Financial Holdings led trading volume with 14.70% of total units traded, followed by Mbenefit Assurance at 14.21%, AccessCorp at 4.72%, Zenith Bank at 4.16% and Chams at 3.68%.

Nestle Nigeria led the value chart, accounting for 14.46% of total traded value.

Champion Breweries topped the gainers with a 9.90% increase, followed by VFD Group at 9.52% and UPDC at 5.88%. However, 43 stocks declined against 11 gainers, leaving market breadth firmly negative.

The Industrial Goods sector fell 3.09%, Insurance declined 3.07%, Consumer Goods lost 2.09%, Banking dropped 0.53%, while Oil & Gas slipped 0.20%.

What’s Being Said

Stockbrokers attributed the sell-off partly to portfolio repositioning ahead of the Dangote Refinery IPO, with investors seeking to free capital for the anticipated new investment opportunity.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to continue monitoring the market ahead of the Dangote Refinery listing next week, particularly as portfolio rotation could keep selling pressure elevated in some existing large-cap positions.

The performance of the NGX All-Share Index and sectoral breadth will also remain key indicators of whether the current sell-off develops into a broader market correction.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The NGX decline reflects more than routine profit-taking, as investors appear to be reallocating capital ahead of a major new investment opportunity. The breadth of the sell-off, however, shows that the repositioning is already weighing across all major sectors.