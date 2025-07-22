Bruce Willis’ Family Says Condition Remains Stable Amid Ongoing Battle With Dementia

Hollywood icon Bruce Willis continues to face the challenges of frontotemporal dementia, a neurodegenerative condition that has gradually worsened since his initial aphasia diagnosis in 2022.Reports from 2023 and 2024 indicated that Willis had become largely non-verbal and no longer reads, with some motor difficulties also noted.

However, in April 2025, his family issued an update confirming that while the disease remains progressive, his condition is considered stable. They expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from fans, stressing the importance of their close family bond during this difficult time.

There has been no official confirmation of any further decline in Willis’ health beyond previous reports. His family continues to be transparent about his journey while advocating for greater understanding of frontotemporal dementia, a rare brain disorder that affects behavior, personality, and language, and is distinct from Alzheimer’s disease.

Fans around the world continue to send their thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support to Willis and his loved ones as they navigate this challenging chapter.