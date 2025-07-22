Dangote Refinery Begins Export Of Petrol, Ships 1 Million Tonnes In 50 Days

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has officially commenced the export of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), positioning Nigeria as a net exporter of refined petroleum products for the first time in decades. This development marks a significant milestone in the nation’s oil and gas sector, which has historically relied heavily on imports despite being a major crude oil producer.

President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, disclosed this achievement on Tuesday during the Global Commodity Insights Conference on West African Refined Fuel Markets. The conference was organized by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in partnership with S&P Global Insights.

Speaking at the event, Dangote revealed that between June and July 2025, the refinery successfully exported up to 1 million tonnes of petrol.

“Today, Nigeria has actually become a net exporter of refined products. Before I came on the podium, I asked my people how many tonnes of PMS we have actually exported. From June beginning to date, we have exported about 1 million tonnes of PMS, within the last 50 days,” Dangote stated.

His comments come amid ongoing discussions about the refinery’s ability to meet domestic petrol needs. While the Dangote facility has made strides in production and exports, other petroleum marketers continue to import PMS into the country to satisfy local demand.

Beyond petrol exports, the refinery has expanded its footprint by shipping aviation fuel to Europe and Saudi Arabia, underscoring its growing influence in global energy markets. Dangote emphasized that this is just the beginning of a broader strategy to leverage the refinery’s capacity for large-scale exports while supporting Nigeria’s economic diversification.

In the cement industry, the Dangote Group has set an ambitious target of exporting $500 million worth of cement and clinker by 2027. Dangote noted that similar growth dynamics are already being observed in the petroleum refining business, as the refinery ramps up operations and strengthens its export capacity.

The $20 billion refinery, which is one of the largest in the world, is expected to not only reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imported refined products but also generate substantial foreign exchange earnings through exports. Industry stakeholders have hailed the refinery’s performance as a step toward positioning Nigeria as a key hub for refined petroleum products in Africa and beyond.