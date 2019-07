The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on Tuesday, retained key lending rate at 13.5%.

This is the outcome of the third monetary policy committee meeting of the central bank in 2019.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, while reading communique at the end of the two-day in Abuja, said the committee cut the lending rate to 13.5% while retaining CRR at 22.5% and Liquidity Ratio at 30%.

Emefiele said all members retained key lending rates constant.

