Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has resigned sources close to her told newsmen.

It is not clear when she submitted her resignation letter.

According to sources, the resignation followed the allegation of not serving the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and obtaining a certificate that the NYSC have disowned.

The minister felt that her position is becoming untenable and is hurting the President in the run-up to the 2019 election.

More Details later…