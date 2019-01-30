Breaking News: Appeal Court Dismisses Motion Filed by Onnoghen

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the motion filed by former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen

Onnoghen had approached the Court of Appeal, seeking an order to stop the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) from proceeding with his trial. Onnoghen approached the court via his counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), on Monday, January 21.

Onnoghen sought an oral order stopping the CCT from proceeding with the trial. Awomolo said the order became necessary in order to preserve the subject matter of the case at the CCT.

However, the request was declined by the three-member panel chaired by Justice Abdul Aboki.

The panel ruled that no form of order could be made at this stage. The court said: “We are of the view that no form of order shall be made at this stage pending hearing of motion on notice.”

The matter was subsequently adjourned till Thursday, January 24. The counsel to the federal government, Emmanuel Omonuwa, had earlier in the day, demanded three days within which to reply to the motion on notice filed by the CJN.

More to follow…