BREAKING: FCTA Seals PDP National Secretariat In Abuja

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have sealed the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), located at Wadata Plaza in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

The enforcement action, carried out under the directive of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, took place at exactly 2:06 p.m. on Monday when FCTA personnel locked the main entrance of the building.

This development comes on the heels of an announcement by the FCTA on Sunday, in which it vowed to take possession of properties affected by the recent revocation of 4,794 land titles. The titles were revoked due to the failure of their owners to pay ground rent obligations spanning between 10 and 43 years.

More details to follow…