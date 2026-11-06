EU disburses another €4.36bn to Ukraine from €90bn support loan

KEY POINTS

The European Union has disbursed another €4.36 billion to Ukraine under its €90 billion support loan for 2026 and 2027.

The latest payment includes €3.7 billion in budgetary support and €658 million for military equipment purchases.

Ukraine has €20.9 billion remaining under the loan for this year, with another €45 billion planned for 2027.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has told EU leaders that Ukraine needs an additional €70 billion next year for defence and resilience.

EU leaders are expected to discuss further assistance at their next summit in Dublin.

MAIN STORY

The European Union has released another €4.36 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine as the country prepares for its fifth winter at war with Russia.

The European Commission announced the disbursement on Thursday, saying the payment forms part of the bloc’s €90 billion support loan covering 2026 and 2027.

Of the latest payment, €3.7 billion will provide budgetary support to the Ukrainian government, while €658 million will finance military equipment purchases.

The Commission said €20.9 billion remains available to Ukraine under the support loan for this year, with a further €45 billion planned for 2027.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would maintain its support as Russia continued its attacks and diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting peace remained ongoing.

THE ISSUES

The latest disbursement comes as Ukraine faces continued military and financial demands from the war, now approaching its fifth winter.

Beyond the assistance already committed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders in October that his country would need another €70 billion in 2027 to fund defence, weapons and national resilience.

The additional request highlights the scale of Ukraine’s expected financing needs and the pressure on European governments to sustain support while managing their own public spending commitments.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had earlier said EU leaders would discuss further assistance for Kyiv at their upcoming meetings.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter.

“And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s unwavering support.” – Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

WHAT’S NEXT

EU leaders are scheduled to meet at their next summit in Dublin, where additional financial assistance for Ukraine is expected to feature in discussions.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for member states to consider Ukraine’s request for further funding beyond the support already provided under the €90 billion loan.

BOTTOM LINE

The latest €4.36 billion payment reinforces the EU’s financial and military backing for Ukraine, but Kyiv’s request for another €70 billion in 2027 shows that the country’s funding needs extend beyond the current support package.