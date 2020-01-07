Bolt Appoints Femi Akin-Laguda as Nigeria Operations Country Manager

Bolt has appointed Femi Akin-Laguda as the Country Manager for its operations in Nigeria.

With over three years of experience at Bolt, where he has worked in various capacities, Akin-Laguda is expected to drive the company’s operations and expansion moves across Nigeria.

Bolt’s Regional Manager for West Africa, Uche Okafor expressed optimism with the appointment of Akin-Laguda, saying the company was confident in his capacity to perform as he had highly performed in his previous roles.

He said, “As a company deeply committed to raising transformational leaders, we are excited to have Femi run operations and lead the Nigerian team to execute a global vision of transforming urban mobility and empowering thousands of young people within the local ecosystem. We are thrilled about what this means for our business as we continue to rapidly scale and widen the scope of our operations in Nigeria.

“At Bolt, we will continue to find innovative ways to make our platform thrive whilst empowering our people to champion new roles and frontiers. We are also committed to rewarding excellence and diligence. This is the reason we are elated to appoint Femi as his performance on previous roles have been stellar.”

While commenting on his appointment, elated Akin-Laguda described the development as an opportunity for him to explore new opportunities and experience a new chapter in this vast industry.

“I am excited about Bolt’s future in Nigeria and can’t wait to take on this challenge in leading the drive to deliver value for all our customers. We are set to achieve the company’s mission of making urban transportation more convenient and affordable for Nigerians.”

Brief profile of Akin-Laguda: Akin-Laguda most recently worked as a City Manager for Bolt Lagos where he engineered the introduction of an identity verification portal- a safety feature for drivers and riders in the country.

Tribune reported that before joining Bolt, Akin-Laguda worked in insurance brokering, utilities, engineering, national security, and technology. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Ghana.

