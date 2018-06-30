Boeing Gets $1.7billion S/Korea Maritime Patrol Aircraft Contract

June 30, 2018
Visitors take pictures of a model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

South Korea’s military has chosen Boeing Co (BA.N) to supply the country’s maritime patrol aircraft in a contract worth around 1.9 trillion won ($1.71 billion), a senior executive at Boeing said on Monday.

The South Korean procurement agency Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said separately that it had decided to buy the P-8 Poseidon aircraft through the U.S. government foreign military sales program.

South Korea said in February that it would procure from overseas new maritime patrol aircraft with stronger anti-submarine capabilities in order to better respond to the threat of North Korea’s submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

 

