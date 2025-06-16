Bloom Weekend 2025: Empowering Women To Lead, Innovate, And Thrive

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, this June, invites women across Nigeria to experience a celebration like no other, Bloom Weekend 2025, a dynamic, immersive, and transformational event designed to empower women to break barriers, build legacies, and scale new heights. The event is scheduled to take place from Friday, 20 June, to Saturday, 21 June 2025.

Rooted in the spirit of the Stanbic IBTC Blue Blossom Community, Bloom Weekend is more than a gathering; it’s a movement dedicated to accelerating women’s leadership, financial independence, and entrepreneurial success. This year’s theme, “Bloom Into More,” sets the stage for what promises to be a weekend packed with innovative ideas, vibrant networking, and real-world opportunities.

Attendees would immerse themselves in a lineup of high-impact sessions, where Nigeria’s trailblazing female executives, business moguls, and entrepreneurs will share their journeys and lessons learned. This year’s event will commence with an SME Entrepreneurship Summit anchored by the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan Atlantic University. The training is set to equip participants with practical strategies on how to structure and grow their businesses. Featuring a robust curriculum curated by the Enterprise Data Center, participants would be awarded Certificates of Participation at the end of the session. For many, this would be the opportunity that would help transform their passions into profitable, sustainable enterprises.

Another highlight of the weekend is the LADIES AT THE TABLE EMPOWERMENT SERIES (LATTES) panel, an engaging live event featuring inspiring women leaders. The keynote address will be delivered by Patience Torlowei, founder of Torlowei. Confirmed panelists include Eunice Showunmi, Aderinsola Adeyemi, Olayide Odediran, Hawa Magaji, and Oler Oladele, each poised to share their expertise and insights on the theme.

The Bloom Hub will feature a lively marketplace of women-led businesses, offering attendees a chance to discover and support innovative brands. Simultaneously, there would be masterclasses hosted by CEO of Arami Essentials, Ore Lawani, and founder of DictionwithDerin, Aderinsola Adeyemi, while Stanbic IBTC’s advisory teams would be available onsite, providing personalized financial consultations to guide attendees on how to achieve their financial dreams.

“Our vision for Bloom Weekend 2025 goes beyond inspiration,” said Olajumoke Bello, Head, Enterprise Business, Stanbic IBTC Bank. “We are committed to action, real mentorship, real funding opportunities, and real partnerships. We are building a community where every woman can find the tools, connections, and confidence to achieve more.”

In addition to the main sessions, participants would enjoy vibrant experiential activations and get the opportunity to sign up to the Blue Blossom online community of female business owners. From wellness activities like yoga and massages to games and a vibrant kiddies corner, the 2025 Bloom Weekend is guaranteed to be a wholesome 360-degree experience for all who would be in attendance.

The Bloom Weekend is open to all women, including established and emerging entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, innovators in tech, young professionals, and all women ready to invest in their future.

Registration is open; click here to secure your spot!