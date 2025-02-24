Bizwatch Nigeria Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today – Monday, February 24, 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Welcome to Bizwatch Nigeria’s roundup of today’s top newspaper headline stories, Monday, February 24, 2025.

1. Ohanaeze Demands Apology from Tinubu After IBB’s Revelation on 1966 Coup

The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged President Bola Tinubu and past military leaders to apologize to the Igbo people following former military leader General Ibrahim Babangida’s (IBB) statement that the 1966 coup was not an “Igbo coup.”

In a statement on Sunday, Ohanaeze’s Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, condemned the long-standing claim that the coup was Igbo-led, arguing that it has fueled ethnic discrimination. He commended IBB for his revelation, which he believes could help heal old wounds.

2. Liverpool Defeats Man City, Moves Closer to Premier League Title

Liverpool secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, strengthening their lead in the Premier League title race.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the match, scoring the opening goal and assisting Dominik Szoboszlai for the second. The win puts Liverpool 11 points clear at the top, though Arsenal still has a game in hand.

3. PDP Governors Praise Adeleke for Successful Osun LG Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the people of Osun for conducting peaceful local government elections.

Governor Bala Mohammed, the forum’s chairman, described the PDP’s victory in the elections as a testament to good governance. He urged the newly elected officials to be inclusive and promote unity in the state.

4. Tinubu’s Minister and Supporters Threaten to Leave APC in Kano

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, has warned that he and his supporters may leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano if Abdullahi Abbas is reinstated as the state party chairman.

Ata accused Abbas of making divisive comments that contributed to the party’s loss in the 2023 governorship elections. He warned that if Abbas returns to power, the APC may lose again in Kano.

5. Telecom Blackout Looms as Diesel Shortage Worsens

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is at risk of a major service disruption in Lagos and Ogun states due to a diesel supply shortage.

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) raised the alarm after fuel tanker drivers went on strike over alleged police harassment. With many telecom base stations running low on diesel, millions of Nigerians could soon face network outages.

6. Governor Adeleke Warns Newly Elected LG Chairmen to Stay Away from Secretariats

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed newly elected local government chairmen and their deputies not to resume work at their respective council secretariats for now.

The governor gave this order during their swearing-in ceremony, citing the need to maintain law and order. He assured residents that his administration remains committed to transforming the state.

7. Actress Adesua Etomi Opens Up on Emergency C-Section and Husband’s Health Challenges

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has revealed that she underwent an emergency C-section in 2024, describing the experience as a near-death situation.

In a heartfelt birthday post, she shared that she also battled severe morning sickness, while her husband, singer Banky W, had to undergo surgery for a cancerous tumor. She expressed gratitude for overcoming the challenges.

8. Chidi Odinkalu Criticizes IBB’s Book, Calls It a ‘Blame Game’ Against the Dead

Human rights activist Chidi Odinkalu has slammed former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida’s autobiography, A Journey In Service, for allegedly blaming deceased individuals for past national crises.

Odinkalu accused IBB of portraying himself as a victim while shifting responsibility for major controversies like the annulment of the 1993 presidential election. He called the former leader the “Grand Commander of Cowardice.”

9. Governor Soludo Justifies Closure of Onitsha Markets Amid Peter Obi’s Criticism

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has defended the closure of some Onitsha markets, saying they were shut down due to concerns over counterfeit and illegal drugs.

This response follows criticism from former presidential candidate Peter Obi, who argued that the closures are hurting innocent traders. However, Soludo maintained that removing fake drugs from the market is a priority and promised that some affected traders will be able to resume business within ten days.

That’s all for today’s headlines. Stay tuned for more news updates on Bizwatch Nigeria. See you again tomorrow!