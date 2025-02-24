NAAT Demands Immediate Payment Of Withheld Salaries For University Technologists

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) is calling on the federal government to release withheld salaries and unpaid allowances owed to its members in Nigerian universities.

In a communiqué issued after an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, NAAT President, Ibeji Nwokoma, demands the immediate settlement of outstanding payments, including three and a half months of withheld salaries and 12 months of arrears from the government’s 25% and 35% salary increments.

NAAT urges the government to clear backlogs of payments, including:

Wage award arrears

National minimum wage adjustments

Occupational Hazard Allowance

Implementation of CONTISS 14 and 15 for Academic Technologists through an official circular

The association insists that resolving these financial issues is crucial for maintaining industrial harmony in Nigerian universities.

NAAT raises concerns over frequent dissolutions of University Governing Councils, the arbitrary removal of vice-chancellors, and unjustified replacements of pro-chancellors.

Nwokoma warns that these disruptions violate the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003, negatively impacting university administration, funding, and stability.

“The constant interference in university governance affects research, development, and the balance between academic and non-academic activities. Laboratories, workshops, and studios are struggling to function properly, which hampers the work and career progression of academic technologists and affects the overall quality of education,” he states.

NAAT also criticizes the government’s transition from IPPIS to GIFMIS, citing frequent salary delays, pay discrepancies, and irregular remittances of statutory deductions.

The union calls on the:

Federal Ministry of Finance

Budget Office of the Federation

Office of the Accountant General of the Federation

GIFMIS administrators

to resolve these payroll issues and ensure timely and accurate salary payments.

NAAT warns that failure to address these concerns could lead to further industrial actions, disrupting academic activities in universities. The union remains committed to engaging with relevant authorities to secure the financial rights of academic technologists and ensure stability in Nigerian universities.