BIZWATCH NIGERIA: Live At The Unveiling Of The OPPO A5 Pro

This event showcased the OPPO A5 Pro, a smartphone designed for everyone, featuring impressive durability with IP69 water and dust resistance, as well as military-grade shock resistance. Its powerful 5800mAh battery designed for over 4years of durability and 34W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge ensure you stay connected all day!

The OPPO A5 Pro combines a very sleek design with cutting-edge technology, including an AI editor and AI Livephoto features, making it the perfect companion for daily life. One device. Endless power. Made for the unstoppable.

