Bitcoin surges past $80,000 as institutional demand deepens across global markets

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Bitcoin crosses $80,000 amid rising institutional inflows

BlackRock’s European Bitcoin ETP surpasses $1.1 billion AUM

Morgan Stanley product records strong early demand from retail wealth clients

Analysts project long-term bullish outlook despite near-term consolidation risks

Main Story

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed above the $80,000 mark, driven by intensifying institutional demand across both U.S. and European markets, reinforcing its position as the dominant digital asset in global finance.

The rally comes amid a sharp increase in trading activity, with daily volume surging by 175% to approximately $47 billion, reflecting heightened investor participation and renewed capital inflows into the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

A key catalyst behind the price surge is the rapid growth of BlackRock’s European iShares Bitcoin ETP (IB1T), which has exceeded $1.1 billion in assets under management. The physically backed product, launched in March 2025, currently holds an estimated 14,200 BTC and operates under the European Union’s MiCA regulatory framework, providing compliant exposure for institutional investors.

Market analysts note that the success of IB1T signals a structural shift in global demand for Bitcoin, extending beyond U.S.-centric exchange-traded fund flows and highlighting increasing adoption among European wealth managers.

Further supporting the bullish narrative, Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin exchange-traded product (MSBT) attracted more than $100 million in its first week of trading. Notably, the inflows were driven entirely by self-directed investors, indicating strong underlying demand among affluent retail clients prior to broader advisory channel distribution.

What’s Being Said

Market analysts describe the current trend as a “structural institutional bid” for Bitcoin.

“The sustained inflows into regulated products suggest Bitcoin is increasingly being integrated into traditional portfolios as a store-of-value asset,” analysts said.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt projected that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by 2029 based on historical halving cycles, though he cautioned that the asset may remain range-bound between $47,000 and $80,000 in the near term.

What’s Next

While long-term sentiment remains bullish, short-term market dynamics suggest potential consolidation and volatility through late 2026. Analysts expect further institutional participation as regulatory clarity improves and advisory platforms begin integrating crypto-linked investment products.