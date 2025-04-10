Bitcoin Slips Below $78,000 Amid Rising Concerns Over Institutional Liquidations

The cryptocurrency market witnessed intensified volatility on Wednesday as Bitcoin’s valuation dropped below the critical $78,000 mark, sparking alarm among investors and market watchers. The top 10 cryptocurrencies also came under sharp selling pressure, influenced by a broader shift in global sentiment.

This decline follows increasing speculation that major institutional investors may be offloading large portions of their Bitcoin holdings. Data cited by The Wall Street Journal revealed that more than $1.2 billion worth of bullish crypto positions were liquidated within a 24-hour span. These liquidations were predominantly tied to derivatives markets and heavily impacted traders with leveraged long positions.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $77,305, indicating a 1.33% decline from the previous session’s close. This development highlights the cryptocurrency market’s susceptibility to broader macroeconomic signals and evolving geopolitical events.

The current dip in Bitcoin’s price aligns with rising geopolitical tensions, which have reverberated across global financial markets. Notably, in a groundbreaking policy decision, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This move is seen as part of efforts to secure America’s strategic interest in the growing digital asset space.

The initiative aims to enhance the federal government’s holdings in Bitcoin and position the United States as a frontrunner in blockchain innovation. The development marks a significant shift in the federal government’s stance on decentralized finance.

While the formation of a government-backed Bitcoin reserve has been welcomed by some as a signal of increasing legitimacy for the cryptocurrency, it has also raised concerns regarding the balance between state involvement and the decentralization principles upon which Bitcoin was founded.

Despite the current market correction, analysts have maintained a generally bullish outlook for Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory. Projections from Standard Chartered indicate the possibility of the digital asset rallying to as much as $200,000 by the end of 2025, supported by institutional interest, progressive regulatory developments, and increasing demand globally.

Nonetheless, experts are urging caution in the near term, particularly as Bitcoin tests major support levels around the $70,000 mark.