GTCO Stock Slightly Declines Ahead Of Annual Dividend Disbursement

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc experienced a marginal dip in share price ahead of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), during which shareholders are expected to approve a proposed final dividend payout of N7.03 per share for the 2024 fiscal year.

The banking group’s shares shed approximately 2% of their value during Wednesday’s trading session on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), closing at N64.8, down from N65.95.

Trading activity showed strong investor interest, with over 62.88 million GTCO shares valued at N4.05 billion exchanged by market participants. In terms of volume, GTCO led the day’s trading activity, representing 16.72% of the total shares traded across the equities market.

In value terms, GTCO also dominated, accounting for 34.51% of the total value of all equity transactions conducted on the NGX during the session. The financial services group will hold its AGM on April 24, 2025, where the proposed final dividend is scheduled to be ratified.

“If approved, the dividend will be paid on April 24, 2025, at a rate of ₦7.03K per every 50 Kobo ordinary share to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 15, 2025,” the company said in a formal statement.

Stockbrokers monitoring the development noted that the upcoming payment will bring GTCO’s total dividend payout for the 2024 financial year to ₦8.03K. The company further stated that shareholders who have completed the e-Dividend Mandate Forms would receive their payments directly into their bank accounts on the payment date.

Meanwhile, holders of the company’s Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) listed on the London Stock Exchange will receive their dividends on a subsequent date, according to disclosures made in a regulatory notice.