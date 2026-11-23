KEY POINTS

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $61,502.80 after falling to $55,326.30 during Saturday’s selloff.

About $1.8bn in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated within 24 hours, including $1.3bn in bullish bets.

Weak technology stocks, uncertainty over US interest rates and withdrawals from Bitcoin ETFs continue to weigh on market sentiment.

MAIN STORY

Bitcoin recovered above $61,000 on Monday after a sharp weekend selloff triggered the liquidation of about $1.8bn in leveraged cryptocurrency positions.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency traded 0.3% higher at $61,502.80 by 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT), recovering more than 9% from Saturday’s low of $55,326.30. That was its weakest level since September 2024.

Data from CoinGlass showed that approximately $1.3bn of the liquidated positions came from traders who had bet on rising cryptocurrency prices.

The forced selling intensified the market decline as traders using borrowed funds were compelled to close their positions, adding to losses and volatility.

Bitcoin’s recovery was partly supported by short covering after the selloff cleared a large concentration of leveraged bullish positions. However, investors remained cautious as pressure on technology stocks and uncertainty over US monetary policy continued to affect demand for risky assets.

THE ISSUES

Bitcoin’s latest movement reflects its exposure to wider financial market conditions. Investors have become more cautious about technology companies, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence, amid questions about whether heavy spending on data centres and computing infrastructure will generate sufficient returns.

US equities recorded significant losses last week. The Nasdaq fell more than 5% on Friday and turned negative for the year, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory. Asian technology shares also remained under pressure on Monday.

Interest rate expectations are another source of uncertainty. Markets have increasingly considered the possibility of a US Federal Reserve rate increase next month, supporting the dollar and pushing inflation-adjusted Treasury yields higher.

Higher interest rates can make traditional investments more attractive relative to cryptocurrencies, which do not generate interest income. A stronger dollar can also weigh on demand for digital assets.

Institutional demand has weakened as well. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded approximately $1.8bn in net outflows over the past week, according to SoSoValue data.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors are watching Wednesday’s US personal consumption expenditures inflation report for indications of the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

The report could influence expectations for interest rates, the dollar and demand for riskier assets. Bitcoin’s ability to sustain its recovery will also depend on whether institutional investors resume buying after the recent ETF withdrawals.

BOTTOM LINE

Bitcoin’s recovery above $61,000 offers some relief after the weekend’s forced selling, but it does not yet signal a return of strong investor confidence. Technology stock losses, interest rate uncertainty and institutional fund outflows remain important pressures on the cryptocurrency market.