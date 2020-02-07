Bike Ban: Gokada Hints on Plans to Invest in Logistics, Boat Service

As earlier reported, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, on Monday, January 27, banned the activities of Okada and Keke Napep in the state.

Following the ban, thousands of people have been forced out of jobs, as startups were left with no choice but to close their businesses or diversify into other things.

In a new development, Gokada has disclosed that aside from venturing into delivery business, it is also pivoting into scale boat service.

“We are pivoting to deliveries while transport gets figured out,” Gokada CEO, Fahim Saleh said.

Speaking further on Gokada’s future plans, Saleh made known that the ride-hailing service would launch its boat service sometime next month (February 2020), or ‘real time soon’.

“One 24-passenger boat just came in, and another is sitting at the port waiting to be cleared from customs,” the Gokada CEO said, adding that, “In between government approval and getting investors to back us for scale, there is still a lot of work that has to be done in this regard. I want to get hundreds of these boats in the water.”

A smart move? The incumbent administration in Lagos State seems to be committed to positioning the state as not just a smart city, but a megacity to live and do business.

While the Sanwo-Olu’s government has emphasized the fact that Okadas are an eyesore for the state, it has also made known that it doesn’t have a problem with delivery services.

The Lagos government explained that using the waterways is a means it will support to transport Lagosians, having also launched ferries some days ago.

In this light, there seems not to be a better time for Gokada to deploy its resources and brand positioning to the boat and delivery services.

Source: Nairametrics