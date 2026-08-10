147 Lagos structures face impact as Coastal Highway service lane advances

Key Points

147 structures in Lagos are expected to be affected by the service lane of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Only five of the structures are slated for full demolition.

The remaining 142 structures are expected to experience minimal impact.

President Bola Tinubu said affected property owners would receive compensation where necessary.

The disclosure was made during the flag-off of rehabilitation works on Eko and Marine bridges and repairs to a flooded section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Main Story

The Federal Government has disclosed that 147 structures in Lagos are expected to be affected by the construction of the service lane of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, with five of them scheduled for full demolition.

President Bola Tinubu disclosed this during a stakeholder engagement held alongside the flag-off of rehabilitation works on Eko and Marine bridges and repairs to a flooded section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Represented by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu said the remaining 142 structures would experience minimal impact from the construction works.

The figure was presented during the engagement by a representative of the AEC consortium, which is involved in the project.

Tinubu assured owners of affected properties that the Federal Government would provide compensation where necessary, while urging them to remain patient as the project progresses.

“It will be given to you at the right time,” the President said.

The President said the stakeholder engagement was organised to secure public support for the projects and facilitate their smooth and effective implementation.

He described Eko Bridge as one of the oldest bridges constructed after Nigeria’s independence and highlighted the importance of Marine Bridge as a major access route to Lagos seaports.

Tinubu also commended the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for his efforts in the development and rehabilitation of road infrastructure across the country.

He urged Lagos residents and other stakeholders to support infrastructure projects designed to improve transportation and connectivity, noting that some adjustments would be necessary to achieve long-term public benefits.

“For all of us to enjoy the full benefit of infrastructure, we have to shift a bit, so that it becomes an asset that will outlive all of us,” he said.

The Issues

The disclosure of the affected structures places property impact and compensation among the key issues surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway service lane.

While only five structures are expected to be completely demolished, 142 others are projected to experience some level of impact from the construction.

The Federal Government’s commitment to compensation where necessary is therefore central to managing the effect of the project on affected property owners.

The rehabilitation of Eko and Marine bridges also highlights the need to maintain critical transport infrastructure serving Lagos, particularly routes connected to the city’s major commercial and maritime corridors.

What’s Being Said

Tinubu said the government was open to constructive criticism but urged stakeholders to support infrastructure projects that were properly designed and executed.

He maintained that the projects were intended to deliver long-term benefits to Lagos residents and Nigerians generally.

“It is my honour to flag off all of these projects to the benefit of mankind, to our citizens in Lagos, to the benefit of all our people across the country,” he said.

What’s Next

The construction of the coastal highway service lane will proceed with the identified structures expected to be affected by the project.

The Federal Government is also expected to continue engagement with affected property owners and other stakeholders as implementation progresses.

Meanwhile, rehabilitation works on Eko and Marine bridges and repairs to the affected section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are expected to improve the condition of the critical transport routes.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government says 147 structures will be affected by the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway service lane, but only five are expected to face full demolition. The government has also pledged compensation where necessary as it moves ahead with the coastal highway and other major infrastructure projects in Lagos.