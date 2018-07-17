Behold…The Richest Man In Modern History!

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, American electronic commerce and cloud computing company based in Seattle, Washington has reached a net worth of $150 billion.

TheNewsGuru reports Jeff Bezos reached the $150 billion net worth to become the wealthiest person in modern history.

Born Jeffrey Preston Bezos, he is an American technology entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer the world’s largest online retailer.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Amazon founder’s net worth broke $150 billion in New York on Monday morning, which is about $55 billion more than the fortune of Microsoft. co-founder, Bill Gates, who is the world’s second-richest person.

Bezos, 54, has now topped Gates in inflation-adjusted terms. The $100 billion mark that Gates hit briefly in 1999 at the height of the dot-com boom would be worth about $149 billion in today’s dollars.

That makes the Amazon chief executive officer richer than anyone else on earth since at least 1982, when Forbes published its inaugural wealth ranking.

Aliko Dangote, ranking at 105th position, and Mike Adenuga, ranking at 500th position are the billionaires to make the list from Africa.