BBNaija Season 10 Winner Imisi Ayanwale Receives ₦80 Million Cash And Innoson SUV

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, has officially received her grand prize package — a combination of ₦80 million in cash and a brand-new Innoson SUV — during the show’s official prize presentation ceremony held in Lagos on Tuesday.

The event, which took place at Ilupeju, saw representatives from Innoson Motors hand over the keys of the SUV to the reality TV star, marking the culmination of her BBNaija journey.

Imisi clinched the Season 10 crown on Sunday, October 5, after amassing 42.8% of the total votes, triumphing over other top contenders including Dede, Koyin, and Sultana.

Her total reward package, estimated at ₦150 million, comprises the ₦80 million cash prize, an Innoson SUV, and various perks from the show’s sponsors.

Imisi’s win places her among the elite list of female BBNaija champions such as Mercy Eke, Phyna, and Ilebaye, reinforcing the strong representation of women in the reality show’s history.

Fans and celebrities across social media platforms have celebrated her victory, describing it as “inspiring and well-deserved.”

Industry observers note that Imisi’s success could pave the way for new brand partnerships, media endorsements, and entertainment projects, further cementing her place in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.