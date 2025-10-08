Tinubu Withholds Approval On Two National Assembly Bills Over Legal Defects

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has withheld his assent to two recently passed National Assembly bills, citing major inconsistencies and constitutional defects. The affected legislations are the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) Establishment Bill 2025 and the National Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Amendment Bill 2025.

The President communicated his decision in two separate letters to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, which were read during plenary on Tuesday.

In his correspondence regarding the NITT Bill, President Tinubu described the proposed law as “tainted with fundamental defects” and inconsistent with existing fiscal and administrative structures.

He noted that Section 18 of the bill unlawfully expands the institute’s funding source to include “one percent of freight charges on all imports and exports from Nigeria,” a provision that lacks necessary authorisation and could conflict with federal revenue laws.

Furthermore, the President expressed concern over Section 21(2), which permits the institute to obtain loans or overdrafts without presidential consent unless exceeding ₦50 million — a departure from the current legal requirement for executive approval on all borrowings.

“The removal of the President’s approval clause has neither been justified nor explained,” Tinubu wrote, warning that such a clause could lead to “serious financial abuses and violations of responsibility.”

He also pointed out contradictions in Sections 18 and 23, where the bill simultaneously restricts and authorises the investment of institute funds. “This inconsistency could enable diversion of funds meant for core operational purposes,” Tinubu stated.

On the National Library Trust Fund Amendment Bill 2025, the President cited several ambiguities and contradictions with existing laws governing taxation, remuneration of public servants, and tenure policies.

According to Tinubu, enacting the bill in its current state “would set an unsustainable precedent contrary to the public interest.”

Responding to the President’s correspondence, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the executive for its thorough scrutiny of all legislative proposals, assuring that lawmakers would “do justice to all the observations” raised.