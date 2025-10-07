  Ikorodu City FA, ISGAT Athletics Set For Explosive 1xcup2025 Grand Finale

The 1xCup2025 football tournament has reached its climax as Ikorodu City FA and ISGAT Athletics secured their spots in the grand finale after thrilling semi-final clashes at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

In the first semi-final encounter, Ikorodu City FA overcame Nath Boys FC in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw in regulation time. Both teams displayed impressive attacking football, with fans treated to moments of brilliance on both ends.

The tension peaked during the shootout, but Ikorodu City FA maintained their composure to convert all five penalties, edging Nath Boys 5–3. Their goalkeeper’s decisive save and the team’s precision from the spot earned them a rousing ovation from the crowd at Onikan.

In the second semi-final, ISGAT Athletics delivered a commanding performance against Dosu Joseph FC, winning 2–0 to book their place in the final.

After a goalless first half, ISGAT broke the deadlock early in the second half before Farouk Jimoh doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute, sealing victory and sending their supporters into wild celebration.

The grand finale, scheduled for 16th October 2025 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, promises to be an electrifying contest between two of Lagos’ finest grassroots teams, Ikorodu City FA and ISGAT Athletics.

With both sides showcasing tactical discipline, teamwork, and flair throughout the tournament, fans can expect a spectacle of passion, precision, and pride as they battle for the prestigious 1xCup2025 trophy.

As excitement builds across the football community, one question lingers — who will be crowned champions of the 1xCup2025 and etch their name into Lagos football history?

1xCup2025 — Your Community, Your Cup.