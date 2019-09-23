BBNaija: Frodd Emerges Winner of Ultimate ‘Veto Power Game of Chance’

Big Brother Naija 2019, BBNaija, housemate, Frodd, has emerged winner of the Ultimate ‘Veto Power Game of Chance.’

Housemates were instructed to pick four random pictures from the veto power box this week.

Biggie said the housemate that finds the picks the exact duplicate with the one inside the box emerges winner.

Frodd won the challenge.

Big Brother also announced that winner of the veto power challenge automatically gets immunity till the 99th day.

The winner also received 100 Bet9ja coins.

Source: Starbase