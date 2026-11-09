Key Points

Bauchi State has introduced a special tourism package offering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) a 50 per cent discount on entry fees and accommodation.

The discount also covers one accompanying caregiver.

Groups of PWDs from schools and associations will enjoy free guided tours on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The state is upgrading Yankari Game Reserve, Sumu Wildlife Park and Bauchi lodges with disability-friendly facilities.

Additional measures include sign language-trained tour guides, low-floor shuttle buses and special assistance desks.

Main Story

The Bauchi State Government has introduced a special tourism package offering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) a 50 per cent discount on entry fees and accommodation as part of efforts to make tourist attractions more accessible and inclusive.

The initiative, implemented through the Bauchi State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC), is designed to remove financial and physical barriers preventing persons with disabilities from enjoying the state’s tourism facilities.

The Managing Director of BSTDC, Dr Muhammad Nasiru Yusuf, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

Yusuf said the package was introduced under the Bauchi 360 Tourism Touch-Up Network and would extend to one accompanying caregiver for each eligible visitor.

He added that groups of persons with disabilities from schools and associations would also receive free guided tours to selected tourist attractions on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

According to him, the corporation is currently improving accessibility at major tourism destinations, including Yankari Game Reserve, Sumu Wildlife Park and Bauchi lodges.

The planned improvements include wheelchair ramps, accessible accommodation rooms, disability-friendly toilets, reserved parking spaces and information boards in braille.

Yusuf explained that some of the facilities were already operational, while installation of others was ongoing as part of the corporation’s last-quarter project to improve accessibility across tourism destinations in the state.

He said the corporation was also working towards introducing sign language-trained tour guides and low-floor shuttle buses to support safari and city tours.

Special assistance desks would equally be established at the corporation’s headquarters and hotels to help visitors with disabilities access tourism services more conveniently.

The Issues

Despite Nigeria’s tourism potential, physical infrastructure and accessibility challenges can prevent persons with disabilities from participating fully in recreational and cultural activities.

Tourist destinations that lack wheelchair ramps, accessible toilets, suitable accommodation and alternative communication facilities can make travelling difficult for people with mobility, visual and hearing impairments.

Financial constraints may also limit access, particularly where visitors have to pay for additional assistance or accommodation for caregivers.

Bauchi’s new package seeks to address both financial and physical barriers by combining discounted services with improvements to tourism infrastructure.

The inclusion of caregivers in the discount arrangement is also significant because some visitors with disabilities require assistance when navigating tourist attractions.

However, the effectiveness of the initiative will depend on the completion, maintenance and availability of the promised facilities across the state’s tourism destinations.

What’s Being Said

Speaking on the initiative, Yusuf said the government was committed to ensuring that disability did not prevent anyone from experiencing Bauchi’s tourism attractions.

“Conservation without inclusion is incomplete. We are opening Yankari, Sumu and all our tourism assets to everyone, regardless of ability,” he said.

He described Bauchi as an emerging destination for inclusive tourism, stressing that the corporation was working to make its facilities accessible to visitors with different needs.

The managing director also encouraged associations of persons with disabilities, non-governmental organisations and schools to take advantage of the special tourism package.

What’s Next

The BSTDC is expected to continue installing accessibility facilities at selected tourism destinations while introducing additional support services, including sign language-trained guides, low-floor shuttle buses and special assistance desks.

Groups of persons with disabilities interested in the package have been advised to register at the corporation’s headquarters along Maiduguri Bye-pass, Bauchi.

The free guided tours for organised groups are also expected to provide opportunities for more persons with disabilities to experience the state’s tourism attractions during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Bottom Line

Bauchi’s initiative highlights the importance of making tourism accessible to everyone, regardless of physical ability or financial circumstances.

By combining discounted entry fees and accommodation with disability-friendly infrastructure, the state is seeking to expand participation in its tourism sector.

However, beyond introducing the package, consistent implementation and proper maintenance of accessible facilities will determine whether persons with disabilities can enjoy these attractions independently, comfortably and safely.