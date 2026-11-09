Gospel singer, Toluwanisings set to be buried in Ibadan

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 9th, 2026

Key Points

· Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, is set to be laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State

· The funeral announcement was shared on his official Instagram page on Monday, November 9, 2026

· The lying-in-state holds from 9am to 10am, followed by a burial service from 10am to 11am

· The venue is Banjola Event and Conference Centre, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan, but the interment venue was not disclosed

· The burial comes weeks after a dispute between his family and his widow, Damilola Olayemi, over the place of burial

· Oyo State Police Command intervened, and all parties signed a peace undertaking on November 3

Main Story

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, is set to be laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State. The development comes weeks after his family and widow, Damilola Olayemi, were involved in a dispute over where he should be buried.

The funeral announcement was shared on his official Instagram page on Monday, November 9, 2026. According to the arrangements, the lying-in-state will hold from 9am to 10am, followed by a burial service from 10am to 11am. The venue is Banjola Event and Conference Centre, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan. The interment venue was not disclosed. The post read, “Forever in our Hearts, always in our lives.”

The Oyo State Police Command had earlier intervened in the dispute and secured a peace agreement between the singer’s family and associates. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ayanlade Olayinka said the intervention followed reports of disagreements involving the deceased’s relatives, friends and associates.

The Issues

The dispute over the burial place turned a moment of mourning into a public conflict. The police said they received information on October 28, 2026, about the disagreement, along with allegations of conspiracy, defamation of character and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Police Commissioner CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, exercising his powers under Section 4 of the Police Act, directed that all parties be invited to the Command Headquarters at Eleyele, Ibadan, to prevent escalation. The matter was settled through a peace undertaking rather than a court process, The undisclosed interment venue is notable given the history of the dispute. It is unclear whether this reflects a desire for privacy or lingering sensitivity, and the report does not say.

What’s Being Said

The police said that at the end of the engagement on November 3, all parties signed a peace undertaking before the Commissioner. Those involved include the singer’s wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; friends and associates including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Comrade Lawal Ademola Rafiu; and his personal assistant and other representatives, Under the terms, all parties agreed to maintain peace and good behaviour, refrain from any act capable of causing a breach of peace, and discontinue public exchanges.

What’s Next

The lying-in-state and burial service are scheduled for Monday morning at the Banjola Event and Conference Centre in Ibadan. Attention will turn to whether the ceremony passes peacefully and where the interment finally takes place, Tributes from fellow gospel artistes and fans are expected, and observers will watch whether all parties keep to the peace undertaking.

Bottom Line

Toluwanisings is set to be laid to rest after a bitter dispute between his family and widow, with a police-brokered peace agreement now meant to ensure the farewell goes ahead without further public conflict.