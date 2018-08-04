Barcelona Reaches Agreement with Bayern to Sign Vidal for 30 million euros

Barcelona Reaches Agreement with Bayern to Sign Vidal for 30 million euros

By
- August 4, 2018
- in NEWSLETTER, SPORTS
171
0
(File) Chile’s midfielder Arturo Vidal gestures during the international friendly football match Sweden vs Chile at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden on March 24, 2018, in preparation of the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Barcelona announced Friday that they had reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal in a deal reportedly worth 30 million euros ($35 million).

“FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Arturo Vidal,” said Barcelona on their website.

“The agreement is for the next three seasons and is pending the medical examination that the player will undertake over the course of the next few days.

“FC Barcelona will shortly inform everyone about the arrival of the player and the agenda of the presentation ceremony.”

Vidal, 31, was whisked away from Bayern’s pre-season training base on Friday morning with the club’s director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic to finalise the details.

Vidal will reportedly earn around nine million euros per season with the Spanish giants.

His arrival will make up for the surprise departure of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho, who Barcelona loaned to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande.

Barcelona had to move fast to sign Vidal as the player had also reportedly sparked interest from Inter Milan following the departure of their French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Temperamental on and off the pitch, Vidal’s last season with Bayern was marked by injuries, including one to his knee which he picked up during training and which forced him to undergo surgery in April.

Vidal is the Barcelona’s fourth signing since the end of the last season following the arrival of Brazilian forward Malcolm, Brazilian midfielder Arthur and French defender Clement Lenglet.

The Chilean international joined Bayern Munich in 2015 from Juventus, and won the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at the club.

German champions Bayern have been keen to trim their star-studded squad.

Having signed Germany international Leon Goretzka, 23, on a free transfer from Schalke, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said earlier this week that they had too many midfielders.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Ese Brume Wins Gold in Women’s Long Jump in Athletics Championship

True to her pre-championship boast, Africa and Commonwealth