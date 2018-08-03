Alex Iwobi Gets Arsenal Contract Extension

Arsenal have secured for the next four years, the services of of Nigeria international Alex Iwobi, after the midfielder signed a new contract at the Emirates.

The Gunners announced the signing of the 22 year-old on Friday, along with a video of the elated youngster speaking of his love for Arsenal.

‘It’s always been my childhood dream to represent Arsenal, from young,’ said Iwobi.

‘To get an extended contract is an amazing feeling and I hope I’m doing the Arsenal family proud, as well as my family.’

Midfielder Iwobi scored three goals in 26 league games under the now-departed Arsene Wenger last season.

Iwobi, the nephew of Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha, played in three of his country’s matches at the World Cup in Russia.

“I’m very pleased Alex has signed a new contract with us,” said new boss Unai Emery.

“He is a great example of a player who can succeed from the academy through hard work and I look forward to working with him and our other talented young players in the squad.”