BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Internship Programme 2018

GTBank has a corporate banking bias and strong service culture that have enabled it record consistent growth in clientele and key financial indices since its inception in 1990.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Internship Programme
Location: Nationwide
Internship Programmes
At Guaranty Trust Bank, emphasis is placed on growing talents. We offer internship opportunities for students and graduates to learn from a world-class organization. Our internship programmes will enable you to gather technical expertise and personal skills which will enable you to make an impact in your career and benefit from vital on-the-job experience. Its a great way to explore the career choices that lie ahead of you.
Application process
Our criteria for internship programme is as detailed below. Candidate must:
- Be no more than twenty-six (26) years of age
- Have completed WAEC/NECO with at least 5 credits including Mathematics and English
- Have a minimum of 2.5 CGPA
- Have 1 Guarantor (GTBank) or 2 Guarantors (Other organizations as listed in the application form)*
Guarantor Details
- Your guarantor must be a full/core staff of the organization he/she works for.
- You are expected to provide a clear copy of your guarantor’s work ID card.
- Download and fill the guarantor’s form, you will be required to upload a scanned copy of the filled form during application
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY
Documents Required (To be Uploaded) During Application
- Check the table information below for documents required to complete application process as applies to you (OND Internship, University (SIWES) Programme, Vacation Job or Pre-NYSC candidates):
- Birth Certificate
- Valid Means of ID Card
- WAEC/NECO Certificate or Online PrintOut (must include 5 credits inclusive of Mathematics and English Language)
- School ID Card
- IT Letter (candidates that are looking for Vacation Job or waiting for nysc (Pre-NYSC) would not upload this document)
- Statement of Results (Candidates waiting for NYSC would not upload this document)
- School Certificate/Statement of Final Result (Only candidates waiting for NYSC would upload this document)
- 1 Passport Photograph (with White Background)
- Guarantor Form
- Guarantor’s Official ID Card