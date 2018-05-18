BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Internship Programme 2018

Guaranty Trust Bank, plc is a foremost Nigerian financial institution with vast business outlays spanning Anglophone West Africa and the United Kingdom.

GTBank has a corporate banking bias and strong service culture that have enabled it record consistent growth in clientele and key financial indices since its inception in 1990.

Job Title: Internship Programme

Location: Nationwide



At Guaranty Trust Bank, emphasis is placed on growing talents. We offer internship opportunities for students and graduates to learn from a world-class organization. Our internship programmes will enable you to gather technical expertise and personal skills which will enable you to make an impact in your career and benefit from vital on-the-job experience. Its a great way to explore the career choices that lie ahead of you.



Application process

Our criteria for internship programme is as detailed below. Candidate must:

Be no more than twenty-six (26) years of age

Have completed WAEC/NECO with at least 5 credits including Mathematics and English

Have a minimum of 2.5 CGPA

Have 1 Guarantor (GTBank) or 2 Guarantors (Other organizations as listed in the application form)*

Guarantor Details

Your guarantor must be a full/core staff of the organization he/she works for.

You are expected to provide a clear copy of your guarantor’s work ID card.

Download and fill the guarantor’s form, you will be required to upload a scanned copy of the filled form during application

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

