BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Financial Analyst at DataPro Limited

We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Financial Analyst
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full-time
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyze financial information to generate rating reports
- Conduct economic and industry based research
- Prepare written reports based on financial analyses of clients
- Perform other related duties as assigned
Education and/or Requirements
Interested candidates must:
- Have a B.Sc Degree / HND in Accounting
- Have graduated with a minimum of Second Class (Upper Division) or Upper credit
- Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) at ONE sitting
- Be familiar with the workings of the economy, tax laws and money markets
- Not be more than 25 years
- Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme
Skills:
- Excellent number skills
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical ability
- Good communication skills
- Detail-oriented and self-motivated
- Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and good knowledge of standard statistical packages
Application Closing Date
21st May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to:info@datapronigeria.net using “Application for the position of Financial Analyst” as subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.