BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Financial Analyst at DataPro Limited

DataPro is regarded today as one of the leading and most experienced credit rating and compliance consulting firm in Nigeria. Since its inception in 1995, DataPro has provided solutions to end-users in their pursuit of mitigating both business and compliance risks. It specifically offers services as a Rating Agency, Compliance Training and Solutions including Due Diligence Consulting.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Financial Analyst

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full-time

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Analyze financial information to generate rating reports

Conduct economic and industry based research

Prepare written reports based on financial analyses of clients

Perform other related duties as assigned

Education and/or Requirements

Interested candidates must:

Have a B.Sc Degree / HND in Accounting

Have graduated with a minimum of Second Class (Upper Division) or Upper credit

Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) at ONE sitting

Be familiar with the workings of the economy, tax laws and money markets

Not be more than 25 years

Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme

Skills:

Excellent number skills

Problem solving skills

Analytical ability

Good communication skills

Detail-oriented and self-motivated

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and good knowledge of standard statistical packages

Application Closing Date

21st May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to:info@datapronigeria.net using “Application for the position of Financial Analyst” as subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.