BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Financial Analyst at DataPro Limited

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Financial Analyst at DataPro Limited

By Lolade .O
- May 18, 2018
- in BANKING & FINANCE, JOBS
113
0
DataPro is regarded today as one of the leading and most experienced credit rating and compliance consulting firm in Nigeria. Since its inception in 1995, DataPro has provided solutions to end-users in their pursuit of mitigating both business and compliance risks. It specifically offers services as a Rating Agency, Compliance Training and Solutions including Due Diligence Consulting.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Financial Analyst

Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full-time

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

  • Analyze financial information to generate rating reports
  • Conduct economic and industry based research
  • Prepare written reports based on financial analyses of clients
  • Perform other related duties as assigned

Education and/or Requirements
Interested candidates must:

  • Have a B.Sc Degree / HND in Accounting
  • Have graduated with a minimum of Second Class (Upper Division) or Upper credit
  • Have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) at ONE sitting
  • Be familiar with the workings of the economy, tax laws and money markets
  • Not be more than 25 years
  • Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme

Skills:

  • Excellent number skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Analytical ability
  • Good communication skills
  • Detail-oriented and self-motivated
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and good knowledge of standard statistical packages

Application Closing Date
21st May, 2018.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to:info@datapronigeria.net using “Application for the position of Financial Analyst” as subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Internship Programme 2018

Guaranty Trust Bank, plc is a foremost Nigerian