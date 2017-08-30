BANKING & FINANCE JOB | First Bank of Nigeria Limited Recruitment for Graduate Control Officers

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Control Officer



Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

One of the strategic themes of the Bank’s 2019 strategy is to create a digitized bank, automating key customer journeys and core banking processes. In line with this strategy, the Management Committee (ManCo) has approved the launch of the FirstBank Digital Lab. The vision is for the lab to drive innovation in the Bank’s digital product engine and ultimately pioneer a new wave of better, faster, and more efficient products.

FirstBank Digital Lab is designed to be an innovation hub with a customer centric approach to rapidly simulate innovative solutions to real-life industry challenges. In addition, the lab will serve as a platform for the Bank to collaborate with and advance the Nigerian technology ecosystem with a focus on financial technology (FinTech).

To facilitate a smooth take-off of the inaugural FirstBank Digital Lab, we are seeking to engage suitably qualified, dynamic, innovative, competent and self-motivated individuals with the right skill set, who wish to be part of this Project in the following capacities: Reporting to the Head, Internal Control & Enhancement Group, the ideal candidate will have overall responsibility for enforcing the governance framework while maintaining a dotted reporting line to the Group Head, E-Business.



Specific responsibilities amongst others include:

Partnering closely and Providing governance framework to the product conceptualization and design team

Engaging stakeholders to determine necessary inbuilt controls in e-Payment and alternative channels applications.

Providing support to the product conceptualization and development teams by identifying possible risks embedded in the products/processes developed and proffering mitigants.

Qualifications

Key Requirements:

A minimum of Bachelor’s Degree/HND in Business, Information Technology or any numerate related field.

Sound knowledge of product development and control

Excellent knowledge of Application security and control

Must be self-solution driven, proactive and have acceptable knowledge of the business environment

Good working knowledge of Risk Control & Governance

Eligibility:

Control Officers is open to staff between BO – AM grades

Application Closing Date

