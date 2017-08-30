Naira Gains Traction to N365/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Tuesday, August 29, rallied at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

Gaining traction against the United States of America Dollar, the local currency closed at the rate of N365.

The Naira had on Monday exchanged at the rate of N367, but gained two points against the greenback at the black market and traded at the rate of N365.

Against the British pound sterling, the local currency closed at the rate of N475 and exchanged at the rate of N433 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

Meanwhile, trading at the Bureau De change (BDC) window saw the Naira closing at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N473 and N433, respectively.

At the investors’ window, the Naira was sold at N359.67 to the dollar, while it exchanged at N305.8 to the dollar at the interbank market.