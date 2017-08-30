POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | U.S. Consulate Recruitment for Supply Clerk – Expendable

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, is seeking to employ suitable and qualified candidates for the position below in the General Services Office (GSO):

Job Title: Supply Clerk – Expendable

Ref: A52930

Location: Lagos

Open to: All interested candidates

Work Hours: Full-Time; 40 hours/week

Basic Function of the Position

The incumbent performs supply clerical duties in the Facilities Supply Unit of the Expendable Store at the Consulate Warehouse.

S/he is responsible for supply of Building and Maintenance materials such as paints, air conditioner refrigerator, washing machine, plumbing, carpentry, electrical and stove parts and tools.

Additionally, s/he assists in the supply of Auto parts and data entry of supplies issued by the expendable units to the Expendable WEB PASS program.

Position Requirements

Note: All applicants MUST address each required qualification listed below with specific information supporting each item. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not qualified.

Completion of secondary school is required.

Minimum of one (1) year experience in a supply program is required.

Level III (Good working knowledge) Speaking/Writing/Reading in English is required. Language proficiency will be tested.

Good working knowledge of procedures that apply to supply management is required.

Ability to perform moderately arduous work, including heavy lifting is required.

Must be computer literate and able to operate material handling equipment such as hand trucks and pallet jack.

Hiring Preference Selection Process:

When qualified, applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below. Therefore, it is essential that these applicants

accurately describe their status on the application. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

Hiring Preference Order:

AEFM/USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*

AEFM / USEFM

FS on LWOP**

Important Information:

Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of the most recent Member Copy Four (4) of the DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, and, if applicable, a letter from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

If claiming conditional eligibility for U.S. Veterans’ preference, applicants must submit proof of conditional eligibility. If the written documentation confirming eligibility is not received in the HR office by the closing date of the vacancy announcement, the U.S. Veterans’ preference will not be considered in the application process. Mission HR’s decision on eligibility for U.S. Veterans’ preference after reviewing all required documentation is final.

This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP.

Additional Selection Criteria

Management will consider nepotism/conflict of interest, budget, and residency status in determining successful candidacy.

Current OR employees serving a probationary period are not eligible to apply. Current OR employees with an Overall Summary Rating of Needs Improvement or Unsatisfactory on their most recent Employee Performance Report (EPR) are not eligible to apply

Current NOR employees hired on a Family Member Appointment (FMA) or a Personal Service Agreement (PSA) are not eligible to apply within the first 90 calendar days of their employment, unless they have a When Actually Employed (WAE) work schedule

The candidate must be able to obtain and hold the local security certification after selection.

Candidates who are EFMs, USEFMs, AEFMs, or MOHs must have at least one year remaining on their sponsor’s tour of duty to be considered eligible to apply for this position.

Salary

OR – Ordinarily Resident (OR) – N3,113,911 p.a. (Starting basic salary) Position Grade: FSN-05

In addition to the basic salary, all allowances will be paid in accordance with the Mission Local Compensation Plan.

NOR – Not-Ordinarily Resident – AEFM – US$33,700 p.a EFM/MOH – US$28,545 (Full-Time Starting Salary) p.a. Position Grade: FP-9*

Application Closing Date

8th September, 2017.

How To Apply

Interested applicants for this position MUST submit the following, or the application will not be considered:

Application for US Federal Employment (DS-174); or a current resume or curriculum vitae that provides the same information as a DS-174; plus,

Any additional documentation that supports or addresses the requirements listed above (e.g. transcripts, degrees, NYSC certificate/exemption etc.)

A type-written and signed application letter specifically applying for this position, and addressing the minimum requirements as advertised. Please reference the job title and announcement number on the application letter.

Limit all electronic (e-mail) submissions to one entry/e-mail not larger than 5MB.

Please submit attachments in PDF and Word formats, not pictures.

E-mails received without the appropriate subject line and incomplete applications will not be considered.

Submit application to: [email protected]



Click here to download the Position Descriptions (PDF)

Click here to download Application Form for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member (DS-174) (PDF 1.78 MB)



Click here to download the Instructions for Completing DS-174 (PDF 2.40 MB)

Note:

Mailed (paper/hard copies) applications will NOT be accepted.

All not ordinarily resident applicants must have the required work and residency permits to be eligible for Consideration. A U.S. Citizen EFM does not have to be residing in country to be considered, but the sponsoring officer under chief of mission (com) authority does have to Be assigned officially to post.

Due to the high volume of applications received, we will only contact applicants who are being considered.

Thank you for your understanding.